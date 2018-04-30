Renting in the Tri-State area: What does $2,300 get you?

We compared what $2,300 might get you in New York City, Queens and Yonkers, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
New York City -- 315 W 136th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 315 W 136th St. in New York City's Central Harlem North-Polo Grounds neighborhood. Asking $2,300/month, it's priced 21 percent below the $2,900 median rent for a one bedroom in New York City.
In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Queens -- 19-7 Clintonville St., #1fl
Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 19-7 Clintonville St. in Queens' Whitestone neighborhood. It's also listed for $2,300/month--29 percent less than Queens's median three-bedroom rent of $3,250.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops and large windows. Reserved parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Yonkers -- 19 Ann Marie Place
Listed at $2,300/month, this 2,368-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 19 Ann Marie Place in Yonkers is 8 percent below Yonkers's median three-bedroom rent of $2,500.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, large windows, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and has some transit options.
(See the full listing here.)