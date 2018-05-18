REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Bushwick, explored

311 Schaefer St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for an apartment, you know how hard it can be to find a good spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Bushwick look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,295, compared to a $2,895 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bushwick, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1152 Gates Ave., #D




Listed at $1,475/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1152 Gates Ave., is 35.7 percent less than the $2,295/month median rent for a one bedroom in Bushwick.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and generous closet space. Pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

107 Linden St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 107 Linden St., listed at $1,600/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, ample cabinet space and large windows. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

309 Cooper St., #3A




Listed at $1,699/month, this studio apartment is located at 309 Cooper St.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. In the studio, expect to find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows.

(Here's the listing.)

113 Linden St.




And here's a studio apartment at 113 Linden St., which is going for $1,700/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a spacious closet, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(Check out the listing here.)

311 Schaefer St., #1F




Listed at $1,711/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 311 Schaefer St.

In the sunny unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, large windows and plenty of storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
