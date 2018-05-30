REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Bushwick North

1230 Halsey St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Bushwick North is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Bushwick North look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Bushwick North via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1230 Halsey St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1230 Halsey St., is listed for $1,750/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1236 Halsey St., #1R




Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment at 1236 Halsey St., also listed at $1,750/month.

In the studio, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are accepted on a case-by-case basis.

(See the listing here.)

432 Suydam St., #A01




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 432 Suydam St., which is going for $1,800/month.

The unit offers central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

557 Wilson Ave., #3R




Over at 557 Wilson Ave., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, also going for $1,800/month.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a decorative fireplace, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(View the listing here.)

286 Troutman St., #3L




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 286 Troutman St. It's being listed for $1,895/month.

Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and built-in storage features. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are permitted.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News