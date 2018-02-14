REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Chinatown, Right Now

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Chinatown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Chinatown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

21 Essex St.




This studio apartment, situated at 21 Essex St. (at Essex St. & Hester St.), is listed for $1,800 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

64 E Broadway, #6c




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 64 E Broadway, which is going for $1,800 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

113 Henry St.




Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 113 Henry St., listed at $1,875 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the listing here.)

19 Eldridge St., #13




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 19 Eldridge St., which is going for $2,277 / month. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (Check out the listing here.)

146 Hester St.




Listed at $2,475 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 146 Hester St. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, ample natural light and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

