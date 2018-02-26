RENTAL PROPERTY

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Cobble Hill, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Cobble Hill are hovering around $2,525 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Cobble Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

443 Hicks St., #3h




Listed at $2,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, located at 443 Hicks St., is 16.8 percent less than the $2,525 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Cobble Hill. Building amenities include outdoor space, bike storage and on-site laundry.

In the unit, look for garden access, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

41 Cheever Pl., #3



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 41 Cheever Pl., is listed for $2,300 / month. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

307 Court St., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 307 Court St., which is going for $2,500 / month. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, built-in shelves, exposed brick and a fireplace. Dogs and cats are not welcome, sadly. (See the full listing here.)
---

