The cheapest apartment rentals in Flatiron, explored

18 E. 23rd St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Flatiron look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,970, compared to a $2,795 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Flatiron, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

19 E. 21st St., #3a




Listed at $2,150/month, this studio apartment, located at 19 E. 21st St., is 32.8 percent less than the $3,200/month median rent for a studio in Flatiron.

The building offers an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a stove, wooden cabinetry, closet space and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

111 E. 26th St., #A02




This studio apartment, situated at 111 E. 26th St. (at Park Avenue South), is listed for $2,250/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a stove and ample natural light. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

134 E. 24th St., #2A




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 134 E. 24th St., listed at $2,445/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

50 E. 25th St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 50 E. 25th St., which is going for $2,625/month.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a spacious closet, recessed lighting, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

18 E. 23rd St., #3A




Over at 18 E. 23rd St., there's this apartment, going for $2,650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, exposed brick and ample natural light. Pets are not welcome.

(View the listing here.)
