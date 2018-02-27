The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Jackson Heights, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Jackson Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
37-27 86th St., #5c
This studio apartment, situated at 37-27 86th St., is listed for $1,550 / month for its 450-square-feet of space. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
82-6 34th Ave., #5d
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 82-6 34th Ave., which is also going for $1,550 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, on-site laundry, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
37-25 98th St.
Listed at $1,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling is located at 37-25 98th St. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, an eat-in kitchen and abundant cabinet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (Here's the listing.)
34-9 83rd St., #D42
Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 34-9 83rd St. It's being listed for $1,750 / month. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
The building features on-site management, secured entry and garden access. Dogs and cats are permitted. (Here's the full listing.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.