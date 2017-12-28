REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Little Italy, Explored

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Little Italy are hovering around $2,900 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). So how does the low-end pricing on a Little Italy rental look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available as of Dec. 28th.

119 Baxter St., #S



Listed at $2,100 / month, this studio apartment, located at 119 Baxter St. (at Hester Street), is 27.6 percent less than the $2,900 / month median rent for a studio in Little Italy. The building features secured entry; in the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and other features. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

151 Mott St., #12a



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 151 Mott St., is listed for $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a "spacious" living room, and storage space available. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

223 Grand St., #6a


Here's a brand-new studio apartment at 223 Grand St., which is going for $2,300 / month. Building amenities include a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and more. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)

163 Mulberry St.



Then there's this apartment at 163 Mulberry St, listed at $2,395 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)

163 Mulberry St., #1



Also at 163 Mulberry St. and listed for $2,395 / month is this studio apartment. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher and microwave, and exposed brick. (Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What Will $3,300 Rent You On The Upper East Side, Right Now?
Wildfire victims win tiny home after losing everything
New York City rentals: How much does $1,900 get you?
Inside iconic 'Full House' home looks nothing like show
More Real Estate
Top Stories
At least 12 dead, several injured in large fire in Bronx apartment building
Residents speak out about losing everything in fatal Bronx fire
PHOTOS: Several killed in devastating Bronx fire
Actress Rose Marie of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' fame dies at 94
2 yachts destroyed in fire at marina in Jersey City
Charges pending against husband in woman's stairwell death
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
AccuWeather: Arctic air to be joined by snow
Show More
Dog rescued from icy pond in New Jersey
Daughter of police chokehold victim suffers major brain damage
NY Giants hire Dave Gettleman as General Manager
NYPD suspends 2 officers who responded to stairwell death
5 arrests after 1,000 juveniles cause disruption at mall
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch lights up SoCal sky
PHOTOS: Pedestrians injured by driver in Melbourne
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
More Photos