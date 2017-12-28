The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Little Italy, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available as of Dec. 28th.
119 Baxter St., #S
Listed at $2,100 / month, this studio apartment, located at 119 Baxter St. (at Hester Street), is 27.6 percent less than the $2,900 / month median rent for a studio in Little Italy. The building features secured entry; in the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and other features. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
151 Mott St., #12a
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 151 Mott St., is listed for $2,200 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a "spacious" living room, and storage space available. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)
223 Grand St., #6a
Here's a brand-new studio apartment at 223 Grand St., which is going for $2,300 / month. Building amenities include a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and more. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
163 Mulberry St.
Then there's this apartment at 163 Mulberry St, listed at $2,395 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
163 Mulberry St., #1
Also at 163 Mulberry St. and listed for $2,395 / month is this studio apartment. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher and microwave, and exposed brick. (Here's the listing.)