The cheapest apartment rentals in Park Slope, right now

But how does the low-end pricing on a Park Slope rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
716 Sackett St., #3f
This studio apartment, situated at 716 Sackett St., is listed for $1,850/month for its 564-square-feet of space.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a stove and large windows. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
374 Seventh St., #3
Then there's this apartment at 374 Seventh St., listed at $1,999/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and two closets. Cats are permitted in this unit.
(See the listing here.)
221 Garfield Place, #2r
This studio apartment, situated at 221 Garfield Place, is listed for $2,000/month.
The unit features central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the listing here.)
126 Garfield Place, #2g
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 126 Garfield Place, which, with 674-square-feet, is going for $2,065/month.
In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.
(Check out the listing here.)
109 Park Place, #1F
Over at 109 Park Place, there's this 350-square-foot studio rental, going for $2,100/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings and two spacious closets. Cats are welcome here.
(View the listing here.)