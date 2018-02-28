The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Prospect Park, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Prospect Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
178 Prospect Park West
Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 178 Prospect Park West, is 9.3 percent less than the $2,200 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Prospect Park.
In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring, central heating and an eat-in kitchen. Dogs and cats are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
921 Washington Ave., #3j
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 921 Washington Ave., is listed for $2,100 / month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, great closet space, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
70 Prospect Park Southwest, #C8
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 70 Prospect Park Southwest, which is going for $2,108 / month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating, granite countertops and abundant cabinet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage. Dogs and cats are not permitted in this unit.
(See the full listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.