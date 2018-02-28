REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Prospect Park, Right Now

Inside 921 Washington Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Prospect Park look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Prospect Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

178 Prospect Park West




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 178 Prospect Park West, is 9.3 percent less than the $2,200 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Prospect Park.

In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring, central heating and an eat-in kitchen. Dogs and cats are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

921 Washington Ave., #3j



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 921 Washington Ave., is listed for $2,100 / month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, great closet space, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

70 Prospect Park Southwest, #C8




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 70 Prospect Park Southwest, which is going for $2,108 / month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating, granite countertops and abundant cabinet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry and bike storage. Dogs and cats are not permitted in this unit.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineBrooklynNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Harlem, New York City
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Jackson Heights, Explored
Renting In Williamsburg: What Will $3,700 Get You?
What Will $3,300 Rent You In New York City, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man arrested in deadly Queens package explosion investigation
Massive police response after threat reported at NYC high school
Georgia teacher in custody after shot fired at high school
Nor'easter on the way
Son knocked dad out in fight over dinnertime texting, police say
Mom stunned by sexually explicit texts to 10-year-old daughter
Abused dog found in trash bag adopted by loving family
Smiling, waving man accused of exposing himself on subway
Show More
600 pounds of meth drug found in hidden highlighters
Mother killed, child injured when hit by car in Wayne
Mother, adult daughter killed in 3-alarm fire in East New York
Arrest in fatal shooting that led to Westchester school lockouts
Increased police presence to stay long term at New Rochelle HS
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos