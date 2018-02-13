RENTAL PROPERTY

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In SoHo, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in SoHo are hovering around $3,000 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). So how does the low-end pricing on a SoHo rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

25 King St.




Listed at $2,150 / month, this studio apartment, located at 25 King St. (at 6th Ave. & King St.), is 20.2 percent less than the $2,695 / month median rent for a studio in SoHo. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and exposed brick.

Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

100 Sullivan St., #2f




This studio apartment, situated at 100 Sullivan St. (at Sullivan St. & Spring St.), is listed for $2,195 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and two closets. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

113 Sullivan St., #302




Here's a studio space at 113 Sullivan St., which, at 250-square-feet, is also going for $2,195 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, high ceilings and vintage stainless steel appliances.

If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. (See the full listing here.)

30 Charlton St., #6C




And here's a studio apartment at 30 Charlton St., which is going for $2,495 / month. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and ample natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted. (Check out the listing here.)

107 Sullivan St., #6AA




Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 107 Sullivan St. It's being listed for $2,500 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted, sadly. (Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental propertyNew York CitySoHoManhattan
RENTAL PROPERTY
Exclusive: Illegal rental scheme putting lives at risk
Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Report: Yonkers rents up a whopping 10.7 percent this year
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Woman sends warning after Airbnb rental leaves home trashed
More rental property
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News