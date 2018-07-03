REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in the Financial District, right now

109 Washington St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Financial District is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Financial District look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Financial District via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

20 West St., #2324




This studio, situated at 20 West St., #2324, is listed for $2,100/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator and a door person. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

109 Washington St., #17K




Listed at $2,325/month, this 501-square-foot studio apartment is located at 109 Washington St., #17K.

Building amenities include a roof deck, outdoor space, a residents lounge, extra storage space, a fitness center, an elevator, a door person, concierge service and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

90 Rector St., #7K




Listed at $2,400/month, this 543-square-foot studio apartment is located at 90 Rector St., #7K.

The unit features air conditioning, hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, extra storage space, on-site laundry, outdoor space, a business center, concierge service, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News