The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Tribeca, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Tribeca via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
66 West St.
Listed at $1,990 / month, this studio apartment, located at 66 West St., is 31 percent lower than the $2,881 / month median rent for a studio in Tribeca. In the unit, look for high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. According to the listing: "just a block away from Central Park." (See the complete listing here.)
108 Park Pl., #7w
Here's a 500-square-foot studio located at 108 Park Pl. that's going for $2,095 / month. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, a new kitchen and plenty of natural light. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
93 Worth St., #29F
Then there's this 475-square-foot living space with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 93 Worth St. listed at $3,092 / month. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a skylight, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, ample sunlight and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the listing here.)
125 Church St., #6M
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 125 Church St., is listed for $3,100 / month for its 600 square feet of space. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of sunlight. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The building features concierge service and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
34 Desbrosses St., #37Y
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental at 34 Desbrosses St., which, with 600 square feet, is going for $3,150 / month. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (Check out the listing here.)
158 Franklin St.
Finally, over at 158 Franklin St. (at Hudson Street), there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $3,225 / month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, a private balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service and on-site laundry. (View the listing here.)