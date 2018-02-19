REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Two Bridges, Explored

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're looking for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Two Bridges look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Two Bridges via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

84 Madison St., #15




Listed at $1,825 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 84 Madison St., is 24.0 percent less than the $2,400 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Two Bridges.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and a roof deck; in the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, new kitchen cabinets, exposed brick and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

56 Pike St., #3c



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 56 Pike St., is listed for $1,995 / month. In the unit, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

125 Madison St., #15




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 125 Madison St., which is going for $2,000 / month. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, hardwood floors, ample natural light and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

