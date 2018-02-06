REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Williamsburg, Right Now

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Williamsburg are hovering around $3,046 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). So how does the low-end pricing on a Williamsburg rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

279 Lee Ave., #4b




Here's a studio apartment at 279 Lee Ave., which, at 450-square-feet, is going for $1,741 / month. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Building amenities include secured entry, package service and an elevator. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

73 Graham Ave., #3



Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 73 Graham Ave. (at Seigel St. & Graham Ave.), listed at $1,750 / month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, arched doorways, high ceilings and plenty of closet space. Cats are allowed. (See the listing here.)

799 Grand St., #2R




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 799 Grand St. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)

206 Scholes St., #2




This studio apartment, situated at 206 Scholes St., is listed for $1,899 / month. In the unit, you can expect central heating, high ceilings, hardwood floors and exposed brick. Cats and dogs are both permitted. (See the listing here.)

126 Graham Ave., #3B




And here's a studio apartment at 126 Graham Ave., which is also going for $1,899 / month. The unit features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and central heating. Dogs and cats are both allowed in this unit. (Check out the listing here.)
---

