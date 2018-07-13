REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Williamsburg, right now

114 Walton St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Williamsburg is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Williamsburg look like these days -- and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Williamsburg via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

114 Walton St.




This apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 114 Walton St. is listed at $1,750/month.

In the unit, you'll find an open floor plan, wooden cabinetry, central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Water and heat is included in price of rent. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

405 Broadway




This studio apartment, situated at 405 Broadway, is listed for $1,850/month.

In the light-filled unit, expect to find central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, extra storage space, a large closet and wooden cabinetry. Heat and water is included in the price of rent. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

(See the listing here.)

57 Thames St.




And here's a studio apartment at 57 Thames St., which, with 400 square feet, is also going for $1,875/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, secure key access, shared outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a loft with a bedroom, double-paned glass windows, free internet and updated plumbing and electric. Cats are welcome; sorry, no dogs.

(Check out the listing here.)

126 Graham Ave.




Listed at $1,899/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 126 Graham Ave.

In the unit, expect high ceilings, central heating, hardwood floors, a separate kitchen, a pantry, extra storage space, big windows and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

142 Grattan St.




And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 142 Grattan St. It's being listed for $1,900/month.

In the light-filled unit, expect to find central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, large windows, wooden cabinetry. Sorry animal lovers; either cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News