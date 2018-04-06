REAL ESTATE

Waterfront park set to open on Domino sugar factory site in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has a sneak peek at the Domino sugar factory site in Brooklyn.

By
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Eyewitness News got a sneak peak inside the latest waterfront development in Brooklyn, this one on the site of the old Domino sugar factory in Williamsburg.

There are lots of apartments to come, but first is a huge park set to opens in June.

Construction workers are putting the final touches on the Williamsburg waterfront project that will turn the site into six sculpted and manicured acres of public park space.

For 148 years, the plant -- with its iconic sign -- was the largest sugar processing plant in America. But it had deteriorated and rusted through before it was obtained by Two Trees developers.

But there was so much history, and the developers of the park kept some of that.

Spiral twists that were used in machinery to stir syrup are just decorations in the park, but yet it respects the history of the ground on which it is built.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatenyc parksNew York CityWilliamsburgBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Report: Yonkers rents up a whopping 10.7 percent this year
10 Of The Most Affordable Listings On The Market In The Upper East Side
Renting In Yorkville: What Will $3,000 Get You?
EXCLUSIVE: Developer gives tour of large planned community
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
Young father killed in Paterson crossfire
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
Conor McGregor charged with assault in Barclays melee
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street
At least 8 infected with E. coli in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Winter keeps hanging around
Show More
Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles
Jobs and services could be cut in Yonkers
Woman sues fertility doctor for using his own sperm
Explosive devices detonated at Sam's Club; man in custody
Bill tightening religious exemptions for vaccines sparks outrage
More News