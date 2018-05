What does $2,200 rent you in the Tri-State Area, today?

New York City -- 229 W. 15th St., #5B

Looking for an apartment in the Tri-State Area?We compared what $2,200 might get you in New York City, Queens and Hoboken, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in the area.What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This studio apartment is located at 229 W. 15th St. (at West 15th Street & Sixth Avenue) in New York City's Flatiron neighborhood. Asking $2,200/month, it's priced 12 percent below the $2,500 median rent for a studio in New York City.The sunny apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, closet space and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 22-37 74th St. (at Ditmars Boulevard & 74th Street) in Queens' Steinway neighborhood. It's also listed for $2,200/month--20 percent less than Queens's median two-bedroom rent of $2,745.In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, spacious closets, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not welcome.According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Listed at $2,200/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 228 Hudson St. in Hoboken is 4 percent below Hoboken's median one-bedroom rent of $2,300.The top floor unit offers hardwood flooring, central heating, a decorative fireplace, a stove and ample cabinet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.(See the full listing here .)