What does $2,400 rent you in the Tri-State area, right now?

We compared what $2,400 might get you in New York City, Queens and Hoboken, using data from rental site Zumper to present a snapshot of the area's rental landscape.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
New York City -- 99 Weirfield St., #1
This 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 99 Weirfield St. in New York City's Bushwick South neighborhood. Asking $2,400 / month, it's priced 47 percent below the $4,495 median rent for a 3-bedroom in New York City.
In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a backyard. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Queens -- 212-02 43rd Ave., #2
Next, there's this 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 212-02 43rd Ave. in Queens. It's also listed for $2,400 / month--21 percent less than Queens' median 3-bedroom rent of $3,050.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: small pets are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Hoboken -- 212 Madison St., #3d
Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 212 Madison St. in Hoboken is 3 percent higher than Hoboken's median 1-bedroom rent of $2,340.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
