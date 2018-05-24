What does $2,500 rent you in the Financial District, today?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Financial District is currently hovering around $3,100.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
100 John St., #3002
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 100 John St.
In the apartment, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and a residents lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
90 John St.
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 90 John St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, a residents lounge and storage space. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
88 Greenwich St., #314
Here's a studio at 88 Greenwich St. that's going for $2,500/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a small breakfast nook. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, a business center and a door person. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
200 Water St., #25F
Located at 200 Water St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,495/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and ample natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, a residents lounge and concierge service. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
