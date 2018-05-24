REAL ESTATE

What does $2,500 rent you in the Financial District, today?

200 Water St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Financial District?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Financial District is currently hovering around $3,100.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

100 John St., #3002




Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 100 John St.

In the apartment, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and large windows. The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and a residents lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

90 John St.




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 90 John St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, a residents lounge and storage space. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

88 Greenwich St., #314




Here's a studio at 88 Greenwich St. that's going for $2,500/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a small breakfast nook. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, a business center and a door person. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

200 Water St., #25F




Located at 200 Water St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,495/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and ample natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management, a residents lounge and concierge service. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News