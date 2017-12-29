  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
What Does $2,600 Rent You In Greenwich Village, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greenwich Village? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,600 / month on rent.

190 6th Avenue, #S


Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 190 6th Avenue (at Macdougal Street). In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and additional features. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

223 Sullivan Street, #3a


Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 223 Sullivan Street (at W 3rd Street). It's also listed for $2,600 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and additional features. Cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

231 Thompson Street, #22



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 231 Thompson Street, which is going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick walls. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
