What Does $2,600 Rent You In New York City, Today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in New York City if you've got $2,600 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

289 Jefferson Ave., #1 (Bedford-Stuyvesant)




There's this studio apartment located at 289 Jefferson Ave. It's listed for $2,600 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

280 E 2nd St., #504 (East Village)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 280 E 2nd St. that's also going for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center and an elevator. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

28-21 36th St. (Astoria)




Next, check out this 615-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 28-21 36th St. (at 30th Ave. & 36th St.). It's listed for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2790 Broadway (Upper West Side)




Located at 2790 Broadway, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600/ month. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and a residents lounge.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

278 E 10th St., #4D (East Village)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit over at 278 E 10th St. It's listed for $2,600 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an elevator.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, French doors and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

272 9th St., #2 (South Slope)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 272 9th St. that's going for $2,600 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and storage space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

145 East 31st St. (Midtown)




Located at 145 East 31st St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600 / month. In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
