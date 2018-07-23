What does $2,700 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
East 55th Street and Second Avenue (Turtle Bay-East Midtown)
Listed at $2,700/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at East 55th Street and Second Avenue.
Amenities offered in the building include a door person, a valet, on-site laundry, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit you can expect to find high ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows, stone countertops, new appliances and wooden cabinetry. Animal lovers, rejoice: both cats and dogs are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
309 Washington Ave. (Clinton Hill)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 309 Washington Ave. It's also listed for $2,700/month.
In the apartment, you'll find hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome at this location.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
333 E. 49th St. (Turtle Bay-East Midtown)
Listed at $2,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 333 E. 49th St.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a door person. In the light-filled apartment, you can expect large windows, hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a marble bathroom. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
40 Ludlow St. (Chinatown)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 40 Ludlow St. that's going for $2,700/month.
Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a private deck, high ceilings, white appliances, a breakfast bar and a fireplace. Sorry pet lovers, animals are not welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
888 Eighth Ave. (Midtown)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 888 Eighth Ave. It's listed for $2,700/month.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, a door person and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and updated appliances. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
