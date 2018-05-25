What does $2,700 rent you in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you've got $2,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
58 Stagg St., #2b (East Williamsburg)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 58 Stagg St. that's going for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
301 W. 105th St., #1r (Upper West Side)
Located at 301 W. 105th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $2,700/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, closet space and ample natural light. Cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1 Wall St., #1206 (Financial District)
Listed at $2,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1 Wall St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows, marble countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not welcome. The building offers a roof deck, on-site laundry and a door person.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
300 E. 40th St. (Turtle Bay-East Midtown)
Next, there's this studio situated at 300 E. 40th St. It's listed for $2,700/month for its 600-square-feet of space.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, on-site laundry and concierge service. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, four closets, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
17 Monitor St., #1L (East Williamsburg)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 17 Monitor St. It's listed for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you'll have air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances and large windows. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a residents lounge. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
