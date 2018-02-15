What Does $2,900 Rent You In Turtle Bay, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $2,900 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
429 E 52nd St., #15f
Listed at $2,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 429 E 52nd St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, storage space, a doorman and concierge service. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
245 E 44th St., #29c
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 245 E 44th St. It's also listed for $2,900 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and concierge service. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Fortunately for pet owners, cats and small dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
160 E 48th St., #36
Here's a studio apartment at 160 E 48th St. that's going for $2,900 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and plenty of closet space.
The building offers outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, a doorman, garden access, a residents lounge and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
