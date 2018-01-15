REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,300 Rent Get You In The Upper East Side, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Upper East Side? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in the neighborhood with a budget of $3,300 / month.

Take a look at the below listings.

240 E 82nd St., #17j




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 240 E 82nd St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and great closet space. The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

219 E 69th St., #10l



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment over at 219 E 69th St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, great natural lighting and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

525 East 72nd Street




Here's an 818-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 525 East 72nd St., that's going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
