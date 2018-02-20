REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,300 Rent You In East Harlem, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Harlem?

e've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

175 E 96th St., #22c




Listed at $3,290 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 175 E 96th St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops and a walk-in closet.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, a residents lounge and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

177 East 96th St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 177 East 96th St. It's listed for $3,200 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

318 E 104th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 318 E 104th St. that's also going for $3,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, ample natural light and outdoor space.

Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Renting In the Gowanus: What Will $3,300 Get You?
What Does $3,300 Rent You In Lincoln Square, Today?
What Will $3,300 Rent You In Stuyvesant Town, Right Now?
What Does $3,700 Rent You In Yorkville, Today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man fatally struck trying to cross LIE in Queens
Surgeon accused of assaulting nurse cleared of all charges
Trump: Ban devices that turn weapons into machine guns
Police: Student shoots himself in middle school bathroom
1 dead, 4 hurt in collision of NJ Transit bus and dump truck
Police: Man stabs niece to death inside apartment
Nightmare commute: Major subway problems in Queens
Authorities: Man crashes after stealing police cruiser
Show More
Bicyclist delivering food arrested after app directs him into Lincoln Tunnel
Developer offers free apartments to Paterson police if they move in
Cars burst into flames after Bronx manhole fires
AccuWeather: Warm Wednesday, record high expected
Flightulence: Passenger passing gas prompts emergency landing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Captain is New York's First Dog
More Photos