What Does $3,300 Rent You In Midtown, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month.
Read on for the listings.
400 E 54th St.
Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 400 E 54th St. (at East 54th St. & First Ave.).
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, an elevator, storage space and a full-time doorman. In the unit you'll find stainless steel appliances, ample natural light and hardwood floors.
Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
56 West 55th St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 56 West 55th St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month for its 805-square-feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space, onsite management and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, and ample closet space.
Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
333 East 49th St., #8h
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 333 East 49th St. (at 2nd Ave. & E 49th St.), which is going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning and garden access.
The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, and a full time doorman. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
