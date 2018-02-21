What Does $3,300 Rent You In Yorkville, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $3,300 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
510 E 85th St., #Pp
Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 510 E 85th St. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, a doorman and on-site management. Pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
210 E 94th St., #5d
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 210 E 94th St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month. The building has an elevator, concierge service and a doorman.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and exposed brick. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
240 E 82nd St., #17j
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 240 E 82nd St. that's going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
