REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,300 Rent You In Yorkville, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Yorkville?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $3,300 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

510 E 85th St., #Pp




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 510 E 85th St. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, a doorman and on-site management. Pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

210 E 94th St., #5d




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment situated at 210 E 94th St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month. The building has an elevator, concierge service and a doorman.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and exposed brick. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

240 E 82nd St., #17j




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 240 E 82nd St. that's going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News