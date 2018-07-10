What will $1,900 rent you in Bronx, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Bronx with a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3700 Hudson Manor Terrace (North Riverdale-Fieldston-Riverdale)
Listed at $1,900/month, this 620-square-foot studio apartment is located at 3700 Hudson Manor Terrace.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, central heating, high ceilings, large windows and generous storage space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
3671 Hudson Manor Terrace (North Riverdale-Fieldston-Riverdale)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 3671 Hudson Manor Terrace. It's also listed for $1,900/month for its 721 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, a door person, extra storage space and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Dogs and cats are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
3300 Netherland Ave. (Spuyten Duyvil-Kingsbridge)
Located at 3300 Netherland Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,875/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, beware: cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
West 256th Street & Riverdale Avenue (Riverdale)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at West 256th Street and Riverdale Avenue. It's listed for $1,825/month.
The unit offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, generous storage space, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, on-site management and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
