What Will $2,400 Rent You In Bushwick, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,400 / month on rent.
1085 Willoughby Ave., #102a
Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1085 Willoughby Ave.
In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and exposed brick. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
115 Suydam St., #3
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 115 Suydam St. It's also listed for $2,400 / month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and outdoor space; In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are permitted.
439 Knickerbocker Ave., #2d
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 439 Knickerbocker Ave. that's going for $2,400 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
618 Bushwick Ave., #213
Located at 618 Bushwick Ave., here's an 800-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,375/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and exposed brick. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
