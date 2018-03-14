REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,400 Rent You In Bushwick, Right Now?

439 Knickerbocker Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Bushwick?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,400 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1085 Willoughby Ave., #102a




Listed at $2,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1085 Willoughby Ave.

In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and exposed brick. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

115 Suydam St., #3




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 115 Suydam St. It's also listed for $2,400 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and outdoor space; In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

439 Knickerbocker Ave., #2d




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 439 Knickerbocker Ave. that's going for $2,400 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

618 Bushwick Ave., #213




Located at 618 Bushwick Ave., here's an 800-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $2,375/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and exposed brick. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News