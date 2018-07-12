What will $2,400 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Brighton 11th Street (Brighton Beach)
Listed at $2,400/month, this 900-square-foot duplex at Brighton 11th Street features one bedroom and one-and-a-half-bathrooms.
The building features an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit itself, expect tile flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a marble-finished bathroom. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Seventh Avenue (Park Slope)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located on Seventh Avenue. It's also listed for $2,400/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood and carpet floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. Luckily for pet owners, both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
27-21 44th Dr. (Long Island City)
Next, check out this studio apartment in Long Island City, available without a broker's fee. It's listed at $2,400/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, large windows, a breakfast bar and garden access. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
59 W. 69th St. (Upper West Side)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 59 W. 69th St., #5R, near Lincoln Square. It's listed for $2,400/month.
In the apartment, there is an open floor plan, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, large closets, wooden cabinetry and an updated bathroom. Hairball alert: cats are allowed; sorry, no dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2704 Hoyt Ave. South (Astoria)
Here's a 600-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2704 Hoyt Ave. South that's going for $2,400/month; it also does not require a broker's fee.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, a shared outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, there is an open floor plan, hardwood floors, stiles steel appliances, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony with a patio, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
