What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
24-10 Jackson Ave., #5Q (Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 24-10 Jackson Ave. It's listed for $2,400/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
381 S. Third St., #3c (North Side-South Side)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 381 S. Third St. It's also listed for $2,400/month.
The unit features both air conditioning and heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and exposed brick. Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
113 Graham Ave., #2l (Bushwick South)
Located at 113 Graham Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,400/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, generous closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
312 W. 23rd St., #3C (Chelsea)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 312 W. 23rd St. that's going for $2,400/month.
The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and bike storage. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and built-in storage features. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
370 E. 23rd St., #4P (Erasmus)
Located at 370 E. 23rd St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,400/month.
The unit offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, closet space, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
