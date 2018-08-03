What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in East Village is currently hovering around $2,850.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
278 E. 10th St.
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 278 E. 10th St. It's listed for $2,500/month.
The building offers an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, air conditioning units, marble countertops, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
628 E. 11th St.
Here's a studio apartment at 628 E. 11th St. that's also going for $2,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, garden access, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, designer lighting, large closets, extra storage space and plenty of natural light. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
1st Avenue and E. 13th Street
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1st Avenue and E. 13th Street. It's listed for $2,500/month.
Building amenities include secured entry and roof access. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised hardwood floors, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and great natural lighting. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not allowed.
East 2nd and Avenue A streets
Located at East 2nd and Avenue A streets, here's a studio condo that's listed for $2,500/month.
The building offers storage space and secured entry. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, white appliances, designer cabinetry, high ceilings, large closets and extra storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
St. Marks Place and First Avenue
Finally, check out this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at St. Marks Place and First Avenue. It's listed for $2,500/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood and tile floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
