What Will $2,600 Rent You In East Williamsburg, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
185 Leonard St., #3b
Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 185 Leonard St.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
200 Withers St., #3b
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 200 Withers St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month.
The building features on-site laundry and a roof deck. In the apartment, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
202 Withers St., #3b
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 202 Withers St. that's going for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building boasts on-site laundry and a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
26 Cook St.
Located at 26 Cook St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,565/ month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building boasts an elevator and a roof deck. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.