What Will $2,600 Rent You In East Williamsburg, Right Now?

185 Leonard St.

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Williamsburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

185 Leonard St., #3b




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 185 Leonard St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

200 Withers St., #3b




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 200 Withers St. It's also listed for $2,600 / month.

The building features on-site laundry and a roof deck. In the apartment, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

202 Withers St., #3b




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 202 Withers St. that's going for $2,600 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building boasts on-site laundry and a roof deck. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

26 Cook St.




Located at 26 Cook St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,565/ month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building boasts an elevator and a roof deck. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
