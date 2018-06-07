REAL ESTATE

What will $2,600 rent you in Murray Hill, right now?

223 E. 39th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Murray Hill?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Murray Hill is currently hovering around $3,050.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,600/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

223 E. 39th St., #15a




Listed at $2,600/month, this studio apartment is located at 223 E. 39th St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, a door person and a residents lounge. Animals are not allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

250 E. 35th St., #2e



Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 250 E. 35th St. It's also listed for $2,600/month for its 600-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

235 E. 40th St., #3i




Here's a 405-square-foot studio condo at 235 E. 40th St. (at East 40th Street & Third Avenue) that's going for $2,595/month.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, two spacious closets and large windows. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

250 E. 39th St., #9R



Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 250 E. 39th St. (at East 39th Street & Second Avenue). It's listed for $2,550/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, three closets and ample natural light. The building offers on-site laundry, on-site management, an elevator and a door person. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

165 E. 35th St., #14G




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 165 E. 35th St. that's also going for $2,550/month.

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News