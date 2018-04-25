What will $2,600 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,600 / month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
26 Grove St., #5ga (West Village)
Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 26 Grove St.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings and large windows.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
212 East 85th St., #5d (Yorkville)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 212 East 85th St. (at E 85th Street & 3rd Avenue). It's also listed for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
145 W 85th St., #5b (Upper West Side)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom listing at 145 W 85th St. that's going for $2,600 / month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
146 West 76th St., #4CC (Upper West Side)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 146 West 76th St. It's listed for $2,600 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, garden access, stainless steel appliances, built-in shelves and exposed brick. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
336 West 77th St., #8 (Upper West Side)
Located at 336 West 77th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,600/ month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, large windows and a ceiling fan. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)