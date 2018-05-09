What will $2,700 rent you in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in New York City with a budget of $2,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
218 W. 10th St., #2d (West Village)
Listed at $2,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 218 W. 10th St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, two closets, built-in shelves and high ceilings.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
564 Saint Johns Place, #421 (Crown Heights North)
Next, check out this apartment that's located at 564 Saint Johns Place. It's also listed for $2,700/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, large windows and a breakfast bar. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, a recording studio and a door person. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
301 W. 110th St., #7D (Central Harlem South)
Located at 301 W. 110th St., here's a 589-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, concierge service, on-site management and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. The apartment offers hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large windows.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1609 Second Ave., #3S (Upper East Side)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1609 Second Ave. that's going for $2,700/month.
In the furnished apartment, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space, two queen size beds, a flatscreen TV and large windows. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
320 E. 73rd St. (Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island)
Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 320 E. 73rd St. It's listed for $2,700/month.
The apartment offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)