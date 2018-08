What will $2,700 rent you in New York City?

218 W. 10th St., #2d (West Village)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in New York City with a budget of $2,700/month.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $2,700/month, this studio apartment is located at 218 W. 10th St.When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, two closets, built-in shelves and high ceilings.According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, check out this apartment that's located at 564 Saint Johns Place. It's also listed for $2,700/month.In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, large windows and a breakfast bar. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, a recording studio and a door person. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Located at 301 W. 110th St., here's a 589-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,700/month.Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, concierge service, on-site management and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. The apartment offers hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large windows.Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1609 Second Ave. that's going for $2,700/month.In the furnished apartment, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space, two queen size beds, a flatscreen TV and large windows. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not welcome.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.(Take a look at the full listing here .)Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 320 E. 73rd St. It's listed for $2,700/month.The apartment offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)