What will $2,800 rent you in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $2,800/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
70 Berry St. (North Side-South Side)
Listed at $2,800/month, this 729-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 70 Berry St.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, bike storage and a garden. In the furnished unit, expect hardwood floors, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a home theater system and a sofa bed. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed at this property.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
17 Monitor St. (Williamsburg)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 17 Monitor St. It's also listed for $2,800/month.
Building amenities include a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and extra storage. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stone countertops, a dishwasher and both air conditioning and central heating .Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
373 Wythe Ave. (North Side-South Side)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 373 Wythe Ave. It's listed for $2,800/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
4 Park Ave. (Murray Hill)
Here's a studio apartment at 4 Park Ave. that's going for $2,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and a door person. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is quite bikeable.
