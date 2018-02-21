REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,900 Rent You In East Williamsburg, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Williamsburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this New York City neighborhood if you've got a budget of $2,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

368 Manhattan Ave., #3b




Listed at $2,890 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 368 Manhattan Ave. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, garden access and stainless steel appliances.

The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

17 Monitor St., #1b




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 17 Monitor St. It's listed for $2,800 / month. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stone countertops.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

632 Grand St., #3r




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 632 Grand St. that's also going for $2,800 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Building amenities include an elevator and outdoor space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

