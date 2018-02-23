RENTAL PROPERTY

What Will $2,900 Rent You In New York City, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

440 West 34th St., #1br (Hudson Yards)




Listed at $2,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 440 West 34th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

215 E 80th St., #6m (Upper East Side)




Next, there's this studio located at 215 E 80th St. It's also listed for $2,900 / month for its 649-square-feet of space. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, storage space, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

202 8th St., #10b (Park Slope-Gowanus)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 202 8th St. that's going for $2,900 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a deck and in-unit laundry. The building offers outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and a doorman. Pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)

344 3rd Ave., #9A (Kips Bay)




Located at 344 3rd Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,900/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space, concierge service and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

50 W 97th St., #4L (Upper West Side)



Listed at $2,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 50 W 97th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, a doorman and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

214 N 11th St., #3H (North Side-South Side)




Here's a studio at 214 N 11th St. that's going for $2,900 / month. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, storage space, a doorman and a residents lounge. In the unit, there are central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)


