What will $3,000 rent you in New York City, right now?

364 W. 18th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in New York City if you've got $3,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1 Astor Place, #7e (East Village)




Listed at $3,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 1 Astor Place.

The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome. The apartment features hardwood floors, a spacious closet, large windows and a small breakfast bar.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

173 Green St., #3 (Greenpoint)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 173 Green St. It's also listed for $3,000/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck and secured entry. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

370 Montgomery St. (Crown Heights South)




Here's a studio apartment at 370 Montgomery St. that's going for $3,000/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, marble countertops, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

364 W. 18th St., #6A (Chelsea)



Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 364 W. 18th St. It's listed for $3,000/month.

In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and large windows. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

206 W. 83rd St., #2B (Upper West Side)




Located at 206 W. 83rd St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,000/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace, a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)
