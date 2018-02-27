REAL ESTATE

What Will $3,300 Rent You In New York City, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in New York City if you've got a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

306 W 48th St., #17t (Clinton)




Here's a studio apartment at 306 W 48th St. that's going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and a balcony.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, concierge service and a doorman. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

307 Mott St., #1B (NoHo)




Located at 307 Mott St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $3,300/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Building amenities include outdoor space and a doorman. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

308 East 77th St. (Lenox Hill-Roosevelt Island)




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 308 East 77th St. (at 2nd Ave. & E 77th St.). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a fireplace and plenty of closet space. The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

328 W 12th St., #3N (West Village)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 328 W 12th St. It's listed for $3,300 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

329 East 13th St., #1c (East Village)



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 329 East 13th St. that's going for $3,300 / month. In the apartment, there are central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

165 Christopher St., #4S (West Village)




Located at 165 Christopher St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, built-in shelves and plenty of natural light.

The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space and a doorman. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
Renting In Williamsburg: What Will $3,700 Get You?
Renting In Gramercy: What Will $3,700 Get You?
What Does $2,600 Rent You In New York City, Today?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Cobble Hill, Explored
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Thousands of NYC fire escapes rust away without inspection
Construction worker rescued in Brooklyn
Fatal shooting leads to lockout of 5 Westchester school districts
Boy, 2, shot in both legs in apparent road rage incident
Man streams his own murder on Facebook Live
New Jersey students stage walkout for suspended teacher
President Trump names campaign manager for re-election bid
Severed head found in Long Island man's suitcase in Japan
Show More
Mom pleads guilty to leaving kids home alone during Europe trip
Arrest made in shooting of 8-year-old Brooklyn girl
Dwyane Wade gets emotional after FL victim buried in jersey
2 killed in Ecuador hiding in NY-bound plane's landing gear
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside mall bathroom
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos