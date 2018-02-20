RENTAL PROPERTY

What Will $3,300 Rent You In Stuyvesant Town, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Stuyvesant Town?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,300 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

526 East 20th St.




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 745-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 526 East 20th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

8 Stuyvesant Oval




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 8 Stuyvesant Oval. It's listed for $3,297 / month for its 763-square-feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning and granite countertops. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

14 Stuyvesant Oval




Located at 14 Stuyvesant Oval, here's a 771-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,284/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site management, storage space and secured entry.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
