REAL ESTATE

What Will $3,300 Rent You On The Upper East Side, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes on Manhattan's Upper East Side? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in the neighborhood with a budget of $3,300 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer.

240 E 82nd St., #17j



Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 240 E 82nd St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, and a 24-hour doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

200 E 87th St., #12a



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 200 E 87th St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month for its 800 square feet of space. The building has on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, and a 24-hour doorman. Cats and dogs are permitted with an additional fee. (Check out the complete listing here.)

525 East 72nd St.



Here's an 818-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 525 East 72nd St., which is also going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, and additional features. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

435 East 79th St.



Located at 435 East 79th St., here's a 767-square-foot studio apartment that's also listed for $3,300/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and additional features. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, and more. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
Hoodline
