What Will $3,300 Rent You On The Upper East Side, Right Now?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer.
240 E 82nd St., #17j
Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 240 E 82nd St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, and a 24-hour doorman. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
200 E 87th St., #12a
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 200 E 87th St. It's also listed for $3,300 / month for its 800 square feet of space. The building has on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, and a 24-hour doorman. Cats and dogs are permitted with an additional fee. (Check out the complete listing here.)
525 East 72nd St.
Here's an 818-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 525 East 72nd St., which is also going for $3,300 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, and additional features. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
435 East 79th St.
Located at 435 East 79th St., here's a 767-square-foot studio apartment that's also listed for $3,300/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, and additional features. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, and more. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)