What Will $3,700 Rent You In Nolita, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Nolita?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $3,700 / month on rent.

Read on for the listings.

212 Elizabeth St.




Listed at $3,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 212 Elizabeth St. In the apartment, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

22 Prince St., #9




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 22 Prince St. It's also listed for $3,695 / month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

255 Mott St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 255 Mott St., which is going for $3,695 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
