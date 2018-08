What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Allerton, Right Now?

602 Waring Ave.

Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Allerton look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Allerton via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this New York City neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 602 Waring Ave., is 6.7 percent less than the $1,500 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Allerton. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood floors, cherry wood cabinets and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 679 Waring Ave. (at Olinville Ave.), is listed for $1,425 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, central heating, a large closet and plenty of natural light. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 655 Pelham Pkwy. N, which is going for $1,495 / month. The unit features hardwood floors, ample closet space, arched doorways, an elevator and on-site laundry. Cats are permitted. (See the full listing here .)---