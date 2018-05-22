What's the cheapest rental available in Brooklyn Heights?

But how does the low-end pricing on a Brooklyn Heights rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
75 Pineapple St., #3
Listed at $1,750/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment, located at 75 Pineapple St., is 28.0 percent less than the $2,429/month median rent for a studio in Brooklyn Heights.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a stove, built-in bookshelves and exposed brick. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
32 Middagh St.
This studio apartment, situated at 32 Middagh St., is listed for $1,900/month.
The third floor unit features hardwood floors, granite countertops, closet space, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Feline companions are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
24 Joralemon St., #E143
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 24 Joralemon St., which is going for $1,950/month.
On-site management is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, generous closet space, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
147 Columbia Heights, #2
This studio apartment, situated at 147 Columbia Heights, is listed for $2,000/month for its 300-square-feet of space.
The residence features hardwood flooring, a deck, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, built-in bookshelves and exposed brick. Pets are not welcome here.
(See the listing here.)
25 Pierrepont St., #8
Listed at $2,150/month, this studio apartment is located at 25 Pierrepont St.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Check out the complete listing here.)