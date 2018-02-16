RENTAL PROPERTY

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Bushwick, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Bushwick are hovering around $2,275 (compared to a $2,895 average for New York City). But how does the low-end pricing on a Bushwick rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1287 Bushwick Ave., #1




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1287 Bushwick Ave. (at Halsey St.), is 32.6 percent less than the $2,150 / month median rent for a studio in Bushwick. The unit features hardwood floors, central heating, a ceiling fan and new kitchen appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

1150 Dekalb Ave., #3f




Here's a studio apartment at 1150 Dekalb Ave., which is going for $1,599 / month. In the studio, look for hardwood floors, high ceilings, a built-in microwave and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the full listing here.)

28 Scott Ave., #114




Then there's this 425-square-foot apartment at 28 Scott Ave., listed at $1,600 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, exposed brick and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the listing here.)

441 Wilson Ave., #B3




Over at 441 Wilson Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,675 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. (View the listing here.)

108 Central Ave., #2D




And finally, there's this 610-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 108 Central Ave. It's being listed for $1,699 / month. In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (Here's the full listing.)
