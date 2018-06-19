REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Bushwick?

107 Linden St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Bushwick are hovering around $2,300, compared to a $2,799 one-bedroom median for New York City as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Bushwick rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

69 Granite St., #1F




Listed at $1,599/month, this studio apartment is located at 69 Granite St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

107 Linden St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 107 Linden St., is listed for $1,600/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a stove, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

353 Linden St., #5




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 353 Linden St., which is going for $1,625/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, central heating, closet space, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)

441 Wilson Ave., #h7




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 441 Wilson Ave. It's being listed for $1,650/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

(Here's the full listing.)
